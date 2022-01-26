That the wall climber of Marvel is one of the most beloved heroes of all time is out of the question, and so is the recent success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and I am proof of everything that has revolved around it. We return to talk again about Spider-Man on the net, but this time not about Peter Parker: according to a rumor circulating on the net, it would seem that the new MCU film dedicated to the friendly neighborhood spider, will see the arrival of Miles Morales within the movies.

To circulate this rumor – and consequently it is news from an unofficial source – was the leaker WieverAnon, who through his Twitter profile explicitly stated in a post that he heard that the plans are to bring together Morales and Parker after the incidents of No Way Home (here our no spoiler review of the film), to then make them bond in friendship during the film.

There are several hypothesis on the net on this possibility, some conflicting. For example, some users on reddit have expressed themselves in a negative way, considering it unlikely to now that a Spider-Man as young as Parker’s could actually be a mentor for Miles Morales. With a constant balance between rumors that make it a candidate or not, this would be universally good news.

Although it is not in fact the first Spider-ManMiles Morales remains one of the most beloved Marvel characters, and seeing him arrive in the MCU could score another winning move.

POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT FOR SM4. Seriously. SPOILER ALERT! (As always, take with a grain of salt) I’ve heard the plan / goal for Spider-Man 4 is to bring Miles Morales into the MCU. Peter would meet him while shaken post-NWH and they’ll bond over the course of the movie. – ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) January 25, 2022

We also remind you that the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales he also introduced the character to many people who did not know him, and indeed made sure that this was appreciated even more. Could the hypothetical MCU Morales be inspired by the Spider-Man created by Insomniac Games?

For now we are only allowed to speculate, and we invite you again to take this news as rumors, being the unofficial source.