Since his party won the elections, Geert Wilders has done his utmost to appear moderate. But anyone who reads his program will see that many of his plans run counter to the rule of law and international treaties. Legal editor Folkert Jensma wonders: how feasible is Geert Wilders’ Netherlands?
- Guest:
- Folkert Jensma
- Presentation:
- Egbert Kalse
- Editorial:
- Mila-Marie Bleeksma
- Edit:
- Misja van Waterschoot
- Coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
