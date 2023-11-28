Taylor Swift continues her tour ‘The Eras Tour’ around the world. Recently, she visited some countries in South America, but unfortunate news left the legion of followers of the North American singer in mourning, as the young Ana Benevides, a fan of his, died at the first show offered in Brazil, on November 17. After that, the artist spoke out about what happened and showed her support for the family of her assistant at her show. Now, it was learned that the ‘Lover’ singer met with the relatives of whom she was a faithful fan of during her lifetime.

What happened to Ana Benevides at the Taylor Swift concert?

Hours before the start of Taylor Swift’s first concert in Brazil, Ana Benevides (23) died after suffering decompensation due to the high temperatures that were recorded in the city where the Nilton Santos Stadium. Immediately, measures were taken to help her; she was subjected to a cardiorespiratory resuscitation (CPR) procedure for about 40 minutes. Initially, the young woman seemed to have stabilized, but then she went through the same situation and she was rushed to the hospital. Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital.

Unfortunately, the follower died from cardiorespiratory arrest. After learning of the fact, the ‘Cruel Summer’ interpreter herself spoke out online to show her support for the ‘swiftie’s’ family. “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but with a broken heart I tell you that we lost a fan tonight before my show. (…) This is the last thing I thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil“he said on Instagram.

Did Taylor Swift meet with Ana Benevides’ family?

As reported by People magazine, the singer Taylor Swift was able to meet and meet the family of Ana Benevideshis follower who lost her life shortly after starting her first show in Rio de Janeiro. This meeting was photographed and this snapshot was spread on social networks, generating various comments in which the closeness and concern of the ‘Karma’ interpreter stands out after what happened due to the heat wave that Brazil went through. In the publication the musical star appears with Ana’s parents and three other people, who would also be family members.

Taylor Swift and Ana Benevides' family. Photo: diffusion

“If she makes her actions public, she is considered to be using the situation for her own benefit, but if she remains silent, people begin to accuse her of being cold. Right now, ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) is awash with claims that she and her team have turned a blind eye to the tragedy, but the reality couldn’t be further from the truth.“, quotes The Sun, regarding the subject.