Home page politics

divide

For children in schools and daycare centers, the quarantine as a contact person should last five days, with a final PCR or rapid test. © Marijan Murat / dpa

With a view to the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omikron variant, the federal and state governments adopted new regulations last week. These should now be given a legal framework.

Berlin – A legal framework for the planned new corona quarantine rules is to be sealed this week.

In the future, among other things, “boosted” with booster vaccinations will be exempt from quarantine as a contact person for infected people. The Federal Cabinet is to deal with a corresponding ordinance on Wednesday, as the Ministry of Health said on the evening. It should then come to the Bundestag on Thursday and finally to the Bundesrat on Friday. Ultimately, the quarantine rules must be implemented by the federal states.

The federal and state governments agreed on the new regulations last week, also with a view to the spread of the new Omikron virus variant. In general, segregation times should be shortened. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) should also publish updated recommendations on Friday, as the ministry said.

“Seven-day rule”

According to an RKI draft, the quarantine for contact persons of infected people and the isolation if you are sick yourself should be based on a “seven-day rule”: They can end after seven days if you deal with a negative PCR- or quick test “free tests”. Without a test, they should take ten days in the future.

The regulations should apply regardless of the form of the virus. So far, depending on the virus variant, vaccination and convalescence status, quarantine and isolation can apply for up to 14 days. When it comes to omicrons, for example, there are no exceptions for those who have been vaccinated.

For employees in clinics, care facilities and facilities for people with disabilities, the isolation should also take seven days – but at the end it is mandatory with a more precise PCR laboratory test. In addition, you have to be without symptoms for 48 hours beforehand. For children in schools and daycare centers, the quarantine as a contact person should last five days, with a final PCR or rapid test.

more on the subject Great Britain becomes virus variant area Federal government tightened entry rules from virus variant areas Omikron: Health ministers want stricter entry rules

The quarantine reductions are intended to keep important supply areas running in the event of a sharp increase in the number of infected people. dpa