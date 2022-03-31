Asmaa Al-Hussaini (Khartoum)

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, warned yesterday of the consequences of the continuation of political divisions in Sudan, stressing the importance of stopping the deterioration in the economic situation in this country.

The Arab League said in a statement that this came during a meeting with Aboul Gheit, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the United Nations Integrated Mission to Support the Transitional Phase in Sudan (UNITAMS), Volker Peretz.

Aboul Gheit expressed his condemnation of the use of economic means to pressure Sudan, which is going through conditions that do not allow it to bear any additional economic pressures that would affect the Sudanese people and increase the risk of the situation internally erupting.

He expressed his concern over the lack of a Sudanese political breakthrough until now, especially in light of the instability that the country is witnessing at various levels, which requires concerted efforts.

Abul-Gheit explained that these circumstances call for preserving all elements of unity and reunification to preserve the unity of the country, including the Sudanese military institution, in order to avoid the slide of Sudan and the region into “unimaginable consequences.”

In this context, Aboul Gheit expressed the Arab League’s full support for the efforts aimed at facilitating political consultations aimed at ending the current situation of tension, expressing his appreciation for the UN mission’s keenness to keep the League informed of the latest developments in Sudan.

He stressed the importance of continuing the continuous coordination and consultation between the United Nations and the Arab League on the Sudanese issue and continuing the serious work aimed at achieving the aspirations of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace and stability.

In another context, the UN mission welcomed the statement of the Group of Friends of Sudan, which affirms support for efforts to overcome the current political crisis in Sudan, with the mission expected to launch the next phase of the political process soon.

“We welcome the continued support of the members of the Friends of Sudan group for the Sudanese-led political process facilitated by UNITAMS and the African Union and to create together, as it is a means to achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people in freedom, peace, justice and the restoration of democratic transition,” said Fadi El-Qadi, spokesman for UNITAMS, in a press statement yesterday. in the country”.

El-Qadi stressed the continuation of work within the framework of joint efforts with the African Union and IGAD, with Sudanese stakeholders, and in accordance with the mandate framework of the mission entrusted to it by the UN Security Council, in the next phase of the political process in Sudan.