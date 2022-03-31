Riyadh, Aden (Al-Ittihad, Agencies)

The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf stressed the need to invest in Yemeni-Yemeni consultations to end the conflict, advance a peaceful solution and find a strong ground for launching the political path among all Yemeni components, while consultations continued in Riyadh for the second day in a row with closed and simultaneous meetings to discuss the six scheduled axes.

The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, stressed the need to invest in Yemeni-Yemeni consultations under the auspices of the Cooperation Council to end the conflict, push for a peaceful solution and find a strong ground for launching the political path among all Yemeni components.

In a statement, the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council quoted Al-Hajraf stressing, during his meeting with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, the Council’s support for the efforts of the international community and the efforts of international envoys in this regard.

In the same context, the secretariat stated that during a meeting of Al-Jarf with the United States Special Envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking, several topics were discussed, most notably the importance of seizing the current opportunity for Yemeni-Yemeni consultations to end the conflict so that Yemen and the Yemeni people can reach comprehensive peace.

It quoted Al-Hajraf as confirming during the meeting that the success of the consultations is not an option but rather a duty that requires everyone to sense national responsibility and to reject all causes of division and internal disparities and to contribute seriously and effectively to achieving the required national consensus and urgently to crystallize a clear-cut map for the future to restore Yemen’s stability, development and prosperity for its people.

In addition, the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Negotiations in the Gulf Cooperation Council, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Owaishek, stated in a summary for journalists on the meetings of the second day of consultations that work has begun on 6 parallel tracks: political, security, economic, social, relief and media, which focused on assessing the current situation.

Al-Owaishek said: “We were surprised by the consensus among all the participating Yemeni components on their keenness on the future of Yemen and that these consultations would take place in a friendly, consensual and cooperative spirit in the political track.”

He pointed out that most of the Yemeni components are represented in the political track in consultations, in addition to the independents, pointing out that “the selection was made according to the weights of these components, either in the House of Representatives or on the Yemeni arena, where the discussion was very fruitful and everyone pledged to work as one for the future of Yemen, and the same was the case in The rest of the tracks.

And he indicated the arrangement of the consultations, which began yesterday, with a diagnosis of the situation in each of the tracks, while today Sunday will talk about difficulties and challenges, followed by Monday an opportunity for the consultants and participants to meet with the Yemeni government in its entirety and discuss the issues they discussed, indicating that some international organizations will be used to give their opinion.

Al-Owaishek said: “We cannot make recommendations before agreeing to diagnose the current situation, talk about difficulties and challenges, and listen to the government’s point of view and the point of view of international organizations, as all of these data will serve as the basis for reaching solutions and making recommendations.”

Al-Awaisheq indicated that “the field is still open to the Houthis and other groups that had some problems in their arrival in Riyadh or reaching them, as we sent many invitations to some components and some independents who did not receive the invitations due to the lack of means of communication.”

He added that the number of participants today, Sunday, will be greater, and that the invitation is still valid for the Houthis and a number of Yemeni personalities in Yemen, expressing hope that they will be able to reach and that the door is open until the end of next week.