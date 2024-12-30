The general secretary of the PSOE-Zaragoza and president of the Provincial Council of Zaragoza, Juan Antonio Sánchez Quero, has considered that the two candidates for the general secretary of the PSOE-Aragón, Pilar Alegría and Darío Villagrasa, “have good speeches”, and given their organic position in the Socialist Party has declared itself “impartial”, although he has made it clear that he has his own opinion.

For Juan Antonio Sánchez Quero, the two candidates to lead the PSOE-Aragón “are prepared people and have good speeches.” He does not get wet, despite the rumors of the »closeness« in recent weeks with Alegría’s like-minded people.

«I like – he acknowledged – that both say that they want to reach understandings and the important thing is not the fight, but rather reaching an agreement and whoever is elected in the primaries by the members to come out united with the clear objective of fighting the PP and returning to govern the institutions that we should not have abandoned and I am sure that they will all get to work together.”

At a press conference, prior to the holding of the DPZ plenary session, Sánchez Quero explained that in democracy differences are settled by voting and he was convinced that the day after the primaries the PSOE in Aragón “will come out with 9.99 percent of the support to work together because the adversary is not inside but is the PP, VOX and the challenge of parties that compete in the elections.”









“Disservice”

He has refused to express his support for one of the two candidates because as general secretary of the socialists of Zaragoza “they are all good” and after remembering that each of the members can run “in the primaries, he reiterated: “It would be a disservice if I will opt for one or the other.”

Although the general secretary of the PSOE in Huesca, Fernando Sabéshas clearly shown himself in favor of the candidate Pilar Alegría, Sánchez Quero has preferred not to imitate him. “I have listened to both candidates,” he noted, adding that Darío Villagrasa, in presenting his candidacy, said: «I come without backpacks, free of luggage. “I want to build a new time” to then explain your project.

«I could do Darío Villagrasa a disservice when he says that he wants to present himself without labels because if I choose it it would be said that he is supported by the apparatus. I have my opinion and I will remain impartial,” he concluded, despite the fact that he has always been identified with positions in the Lambanista sector, such as Villagrasa.

“Because of age”

Regarding his resignation from participating in these primaries, Sánchez Quero has argued that after “deep reflection” he has made this decision because if he took the step at the age of 65 that he is currently, it would be 4 more years as general secretary plus those that remain. to be a candidate for the Government of Aragon in the 2031 elections, which by then would have 7 more years until reaching the 72 years oldhas calculated.

“I have reflected on it and I wanted to present myself and my colleagues asked me to do so, but I understand that a new stage had to be opened and that younger people would move forward and if I presented myself I would block them and in that sense I made the best decision,” has considered.