The Drive to Survive 'style'

Adored by many, hated by just as many. The Netflix TV series Drive to Survivewhich made its debut on the very popular streaming platform at the beginning of 2019 and is about to experience its sixth season this year, has polarized the opinions of motorsport fans. On the one hand it has enormously expanded the audience for Formula 1, making even those who didn't follow it in the past passionate about this sport; on the other hand it has inevitably 'artifacted' the narration of what – precisely – first of all should be a sport.

In the world of communication, however, there is no doubt that there is a before and an after Drive to Survive. This project has indeed paved the way for many other similar stories applied to other sports disciplines, from tennis to cycling through golf. F1 has set a precedent in this sense and now also other motorsport series they decided to follow the example set by the Circus.

Out January 30th

It is for this reason that NASCAR recently launched its own new series on Netflix, which will be released on January 30th and will follow behind the scenes of the Cup Series season, the queen category of American stock cars. The series will be called NASCAR: Full Speedwill be divided into five episodes, and will focus in particular on the phase of playoffs (the last 10 races of the championship, decisive for winning the title) of the 2023 season.

“It is the most competitive form of motorsport on the planet – said NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Tim Clark – people will be able to see it up close. He will see the bumps and bangs and the aggression of the drivers, but also their skill and what they are able to do with a race car [che viaggia a] 320 km per hour, together with 38 other cars, passing the same point for 400 miles”.