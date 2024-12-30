Follow the Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle live
The meeting Manchester United – Newcastle of the Premier League, which takes place at Old Trafford at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Manchester United – Newcastle
Classification and statistics between Manchester United – Newcastle
Manchester United arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the
Newcastle
while Newcastle played their last Premier League match against
Manchester United
. He Manchester United currently occupies the position number 14 of the Premier League with 22 points, while their rival,
Newcastleoccupies the place 5 with 32 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Manchester United schedule, the Newcastle schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.
