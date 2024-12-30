





























Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Manchester United – Newcastle of the Premier League, which takes place at Old Trafford at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Manchester United – Newcastle

Classification and statistics between Manchester United – Newcastle

Manchester United arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



Newcastle



while Newcastle played their last Premier League match against



Manchester United



. He Manchester United currently occupies the position number 14 of the Premier League with 22 points, while their rival,

Newcastleoccupies the place 5 with 32 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Manchester United schedule, the Newcastle schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.