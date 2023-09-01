The leader of the far-right Proud Boys militia, Joe Biggs, was sentenced Thursday night to 17 years in prison on charges of seditious conspiracy in the framework of the attacks on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2020.

Biggs, a US Army veteran who was wounded while serving in Iraq and later worked for the Infowars conspiracy website, was convicted in May of seditious conspiracy and other charges.

District Judge Timothy Kelly has argued that although he did not want to “minimize the violence that occurred” during those days, it was necessary to take stock so as not to create great disparities between the sentences of the defendants, according to CNN.

“I’m done with everything. I am sick and tired of the fight of the left against the right,” Biggs said during the trial, in which he has come to apologize, assuring that he is not a “terrorist,” according to NBC News.

Evidence



Prosecutors had initially sought a 33-year prison sentence. In the trial, which has lasted nearly a month, evidence has been presented that Biggs and other defendants, including Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl and Enrique Tarrio, conspired and encouraged violence prior to the assault.

While members of the Proud Boys remained at the forefront of attacks on overstretched Capitol police officers, according to recordings from that day, Nordean, Biggs and Rehl took a back seat, letting others lead the assault, only to join later. .

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, another of the militias involved in the riots during the assault, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for a crime of seditious conspiracy, the highest sentence imposed for these events.