Minimum wage, Brunetta’s Cnel is on the Meloni line. Bad news for Conte-Schlein

The Cnel is at work to present by 10 October the document agreed with the premier is next Melons concerning the minimum salary. The basis for the Prime Minister to seriously address the issue with the oppositions. At the moment however – we read in Repubblica – we are far from the definition of a draft or an article. The reason is not only technicalgiven that Palazzo Chigi has not yet ratified the appointment of new directors and will perhaps do so only in the CDM of 7-8 September. The knot is above all political. The president of the Cnel Renato Brunetta is inclined for a solution in the ropes of the premier Meloni and therefore a do not define a threshold value by lawas the Pd-M5S-Avs-Azione proposal does setting the 9 euros per hour. And he prefers limited and sectoral experimentation.

Just yesterday it was convened a meeting for 8 September right on the minimum wage. Starting Monday, President Brunetta is planning a series of hearings of internal and external experts. To which he would also like to add the parties. The Cnel offices in the meantime are engaged in the investigation work and collect hearings, documents, studies on the subject. Certainly the elaboration of the labor lawyer Woodslingerswho is one of the councillors, will be particularly useful to President Brunetta.

