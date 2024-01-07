The activities of the Mleiha Winter Camp began yesterday evening, which will continue until January 13. It is organized by the Mleiha Sports Club in cooperation with the Mleiha Municipality, the Bee’ah Group, and the Sharjah Police General Command, and seeks to promote social, sports and cultural activities.

The opening of the camp activities was attended by Sultan Ali Saif Khasuni Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of the Mleiha Region, Awad Saeed Hareb Al Ketbi, Director of the Support Services Department in the Mleiha Municipality, Hamad Tamim Al Ketbi, Member of the Board of Directors of the Mleiha Club, Chairman of the Individual Games Committee, in addition to a number of sports figures, officials, people and families of the region.

The camp is considered part of the efforts of the Mleiha region institutions to enhance communication and enhance sportsmanship in the community and aims to exploit the environmental components of the region. The camp also reflects the Mleiha Club’s commitment to fulfilling the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to promote sporting and cultural activities for the benefit of the community.

Sultan Ali Saif Khasuni Al Ketbi said that the camp comes within the framework of our ongoing efforts to strengthen community ties and provide entertainment and educational programs that serve all segments of society. It is the result of effective cooperation between various governmental, sports and cultural agencies in our region. This event also reflects our commitment to achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan. Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in promoting sports and cultural activities to achieve communication and enhance social identity in the region.