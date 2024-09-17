The recent system update, released in September 2024, has caused graphical issues in various games, as reported by several players. While it is unclear what exact factors trigger these errors, reports suggest that this is not an isolated case. Users have noticed stuttering, visual glitches, and other issues after installing the new firmware.

The first reports emerged with Final Fantasy XVIand soon other players began to experience similar problems in games like Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. Through social networks and forums such as Redditusers mentioned a variety of titles where these errors occurred, making it difficult to establish a specific pattern that explains the crashes.

Popular titles such as No Man’s Sky, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Gran Turismo 7 and Red Dead Redemption 2In all cases, the graphical issues appeared immediately after users updated their console, reinforcing the suspicion that the new version of the system software is the cause.

In an update on the situation, Sony has confirmed that it is aware of the problems and, according to a statement from Square Enixthey are already investigating to determine the cause and resolve the faults as soon as possible.

Via: PSLF

Author’s note: I haven’t had any errors on the console, but I haven’t tried any of the games described above either, so I’ll have to wait for a new update.