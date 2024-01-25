The fourth edition of 'The House of the Famous' premiered last Tuesday, January 23 and we already met all the participants. The popular reality show Telemundo It will premiere its third episode and we will know what the coexistence is like between the new faces of the program. Characters such as Gregorio Pernía, 'La divaza', Alfredo Adame, among others, are just some of the 23 celebrities in total that the season 4 of the show, which will be hosted by Mexicans Jimena Gállego and Nacho Lozano.

In this new edition, 'The House of the Famous' will have the participation of a new Peruvian character: Guty Carrera. It should be noted that in the previous season Nicola Porcella He was in charge of representing the country in the renowned reality show.

When does 'The House of the Famous' 4 episode 3 come out LIVE?

The third chapter of 'The House of the Famous' 4 will premiere on Thursday, January 25, 2024. This reality show is based on 'Big Brother', an internationally recognized program that was created in 1997 by the Dutchman John de Mol.

What time do they show 'The House of the Famous' episode 3 on Telemundo?

The new episode of 'The house of the famous' season 4 It will premiere at 6:00 pm (Mexico City time)while in the United States it can be seen from 4:00 pm (Pacific time), 6:00 pm (Central time) and 7:00 pm (Eastern time).

Here we show you their respective premiere times in different countries in Latin America:

El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 6.00 pm

6.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay: 9.00 pm

What channel does 'The House of the Famous 2024' appear on?

'The house of the famous' It is a program that is produced by Telemundo, so it is broadcast exclusively on the famous American channel.

Where to watch 'The House of the Famous 2024' on Telemundo LIVE?

Telemundo: United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936)

Telemundo: Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214)

Telemundo: Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18)

Telemundo: Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331)

Telemundo: Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47)

Telemundo: Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181)

Telemundo: Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18)

Guty Carrera was chosen as the leader of the week, as he announced on his social networks. Photo: Guty Carrera's Instagram

How to watch 'The House of the Famous 2024' LIVE ONLINE?

'The House of the Famous 2024' can not only be seen through the screens of Telemundo. In case you cannot access its television signal, you have the option of being able to watch the program through the official website of the channel.

Who is in 'The House of the Famous 2024'?

Lupillo Rivera

Alana Lliteras

José Reyes, 'The Molasses'

Pedro FIgueira, 'The divaza'

Maripily Rivera

Thalí García

Gregorio Pernia

Fernando Lozada

Ariadna Gutierrez

Clovis Nienow

The anger

Sophie Durand

Carlos Gómez, 'The Canyon'

Daniela Alexis, 'The Little Baby'

Mariana Gonzalez

Alfredo Adame

Cristina Porta

Guty Carrera

Leslie Gallardo

Robbie Mora

Rodrigo Romeh

Aleska Genesis

Christian Estrada

'The house of the famous 2024': how to vote for my favorite?

'The house of the famous' It is a program that has a format capable of allowing the audience to be an active part of its development, which is achieved by voting in favor of the people they want to keep on the show. Below we tell you all the steps you must follow to keep your favorite in the competition:

First you must enter the 'The House of the Famous' website.

Then you must locate the opinion 'how to vote?', which is only available in Mexico.

To cast your vote you must click on the 'voting' section shown on the page.

Locate your favorite participant and select them.

Finally, press the 'send vote' button.

It is worth mentioning that the general public can only vote once; However, those who have a ViX Premium subscription have the option to vote up to 10 times for their favorite. How to do that process?

Perform the aforementioned steps again.

After voting, click the 'continue voting' button.

Sign in with a ViX Premium account and password.

Choose your favorite participant until you complete ten votes.

The 10 votes must be carried out in the same session.

