Mexico City.- Beryl is expected to become a hurricane again before making landfall in Texas, United States. Credit: Special

Tropical storm Beryl is moving over the northwest Gulf of Mexico and the cyclone’s circulation will produce heavy rains and strong gusts of wind in Tamaulipas, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported.

Beryl is also expected to become a hurricane again before making landfall in Texas, United States.

According to the SMN, a prevention zone for the effects of tropical storms remains in place from Barra del Mezquital, Tamaulipas, to the mouth of the Rio Grande, on the Mexico-United States border.

In addition, heavy rainfall of 25 to 50 mm is forecast in Tamaulipas and showers of 5 to 25 mm in Nuevo León.

Wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h are also expected, as well as waves of 1 to 3 meters in height and the possible formation of waterspouts on the coasts of Tamaulipas.

Therefore, the SMN recommended taking extreme precautions in the areas of the states mentioned due to rain, wind and waves, including maritime navigation, and following the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System in each entity.