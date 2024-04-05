Since in the eclipse that will take place next week in North America, the Moon, even if only by getting in the way, in a certain way, will become the protagonist, let's talk about it for a moment. Let's analyze the fortuitous fact of having a natural satellite that is 400 times smaller than the Sun and that it is also 400 times closer. A cosmic coincidence that we have to thank, since it now allows the possibility that a solar eclipse could be total.

Let's clarify that now that we mentioned before. To do this, let's take a fact that we know very well thanks not only to the theory that explains the movement of bodies, but also to the laser retroreflectors installed on the surface of our satellite by the missions Apollo and Soviet Moon. The Moon is moving away from the Earth at a rate of 3.8 cm per year.

Let's do the math: moving away at 3.8 cm per year, there will come a time when, seen from our planet, the Moon will not be able to completely shadow the Sun. The last total solar eclipse in Earth's history will occur in 200 million of years and will last a brief second. However, you won't find a self-respecting astrophysics professional betting anything on this fierce prediction of geometry.

The key is that it is not possible to give a deterministic solution to the celestial dynamics of a system when there are more than two bodies involved on a time scale, we are talking about millions of years, so long. The solution to the problem is in chaos theory and it tells us, in a few words, that there are too many variables to predict the behavior of the Earth-Moon-Sun system within the Solar System in such a long term and that we would have to talk about probabilities.

