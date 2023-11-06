The bodies of the stepbrothers Erick Hernández and Sergio Silva and their mother, Martha Alejandra Hernández, who died in the fire at the Fonda Milagros nightclub in the Atalayas area, will be buried this Monday in Nicaragua, their native country, according to the lawyer who represents, José Antonio Marín. With the family burial, the 13 people who perished in the tragic event in Murcia have already received burial and a final goodbye from their loved ones and relatives.

Erick, 30 years old; Sergio, 39, and Martha, 62, had to be embalmed at the request of their relatives – since for religious reasons they could not be cremated – and later transferred to their country and buried there. Given the difficulties in contacting the Nicaraguan Consulate, which did not collaborate in any process, the Murcia City Council announced that it would be responsible for the embalming of the bodies and their repatriation, at a cost of 5,000 euros each (15,000 euros in total ).

The City Council sent a request to a funeral home to take charge of collecting the bodies and begin the entire embalming process on October 11. But the lawyer representing the family asked that the process of preserving the bodies not be carried out until the arrangements that the relatives were carrying out to travel to the Central American country accompanying the bodies were completed. His intention, according to sources close to the process, was to make the repatriation trip of the bodies coincide with his trip.

On October 18, the lawyer gave the green light to the funeral home to collect the bodies from the Institute of Legal Medicine where they were located and begin embalming the bodies. Four days later, a funeral mass was made official in memory of the three deceased from the same family. After spending two weeks in the funeral home waiting to make the date of the trip to Nicaragua official, last weekend, the three arrived in their country, where their family will bury them in the municipality of Chinandega.