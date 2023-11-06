Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The “veteran” French star, Samir Nasri, the former Olympique Marseille and Arsenal player, advised his compatriot Kylian Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain player, to stay with his club and not leave for Real Madrid.

Nasri, who currently works as a broadcaster for the French “Blus” channel, confirmed that if Mbappe leaves, he will cause a problem for the club, but in light of the presence of a good budget, other players can be included, but they will not be in any way like Mbappe, and that this should be clear, and he said: “Mbappe Today represents great importance for the national team and its club, and two years ago I said that he is the best player in the world, and I still believe that he is. He was born in the suburbs of the French capital, and if I were in his place, I would stay in Saint-Germain, instead of going to Madrid in order to get with « “The Merengues” won the Champions League for the fifteenth time, and my personal belief is that it is better for Mbappe to remain “a king in his village.”

Mbappe’s future has been preoccupying the Spanish and French press for many months, and it seems that Real Madrid is his next destination, like any player who loves the “White House” from the softness of his nails, and that is why perhaps the “spoiled Bondi boy” wants to embody his dream and turn it into reality by wearing the Real Madrid shirt before his career ends. Football is a professional player.

However, this matter seemed difficult to achieve for years, as speculation always pointed to his transfer to the “Santiago Bernabeu”. Indeed, the letter he sent to Saint-Germain at the beginning of the season, in which he confirmed that he would not renew his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024, is considered evidence. In addition to his desire to leave.

The Monte Carlo Sport network reported that the expectations that indicated that Real Madrid would make an offer to Saint-Germain in the last moments in order to include Mbappé were baseless and false, as evidenced by the fact that the “Blancos” made this clear in an official statement published recently, in which it confirmed that There were no contacts or negotiations between him and the player during the last period, but the “Royal Club” is waiting until the next “winter Mercato” before entering into negotiations with the captain of the “Roosters” team, in accordance with the regulations of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).