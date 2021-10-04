The last temptation is one of the programs preferred by the television audience in Spain. And it is not for less, because its participants star in episodes full of drama and tension, in which couples face new challenges, such as facing the past and living in the present. The Telecinco production, in which contestants who have already gone through the program La isla de las temptaciones, presented its third chapter last week and generated controversy with the confrontations between the famous .

Live: The last temptation chapter 4 by Telecinco Fani confesses that she thinks she does not love Christofer Strong revelations. “I think I love him very much but I don’t love him 100% as I would like to love him,” he confesses. Fani goes to the bonfire The program transmits the images of Fani saying goodbye to her companions before going to the confrontational bonfire, where she will be face to face with Christofer. Before that, the participant said that she has previously gone out without her partner and something similar has never happened to her. Maite, Fani’s aunt, did not hesitate to show annoyance with the heavy load they are doing to her niece and said that “one day the whole truth will be known.” What is he referring to? Fani reveals a big secret The participant who is in the eye of the storm, said that Christofer cheated on her for six months with a girl and she forgave him. He also stressed once again that he does not like Julián. Fani tells his colleagues what had happened with Christofer in recent months “Two months ago I sat down to talk to him and I told him, without arguing and without anything, ‘I love you and because I love you you have to go’. “I went back to him because he was pick and shovel. And I said maybe it’s true that we have to be together because he loves me a lot and loves me.” Fani clarifies her comment to Terelu “There were times when the alarm sounded that I laughed at biting my colleagues, because they got nervous, but yes, it did make me nervous. And I’m going to tell you something else: I don’t love Christofer like a family member would. “ Terelu thinks about the situation of Fani “Fani has returned with the same deficiencies that she already had the other time, she said it at the beginning. What I would have to do is tell him: ‘I love you as my cousin or as my brother.’ Julián and Fani had a conversation Both inhabitants of the Villa saw their faces again after the uncomfortable episode and Julián acknowledged that they let themselves be carried away “and one thing leads to another.” Fani responds to Kiko Matamoros After Maranoros’s intervention, Fani said: “That man to talk about my son to wash his mouth.” On the other hand, he acknowledged that he does not know if he returned to Christofer “out of pain or because he really loved him.” “I didn’t think about it when I was in the pool.” From an external room, Fani assures that he had a very bad time after the kiss and that he does not like Juilán. To which Kiko Matamoros said that “just out of respect for a man who has taken care of your son for 9 years, you cannot do that.” “He was pick and shovel, because he loves me very much, because he loves me. If I go back to him, it’s not to do this to him.” However, Marta advises her and tells her that she does not want him as a couple. “It took too long to kiss Julian” Kiko Matamoros mocks Fani on set for what happened with Julián in the pool on the night of his birthday. For her part, Fani apologizes: “I have no justification, that’s why I asked for the confrontational bonfire.” “I take my things and go” After her kiss with Julián, Fani was clear that she wanted to leave. On the other hand, Marta encouraged Julián by telling him that he was single and that Fani had the problem and not him. Sandra announces that 20 minutes of unpublished images will be seen today Since Fani made out with Julián until she sat down with Christofer at the confrontational bonfire. As well as a high voltage circle of fire between Marta and Mayka. What will happen in chapter 4? In today’s program you will be able to see unpublished images of what happened in Villa Playa from when Fani and Julián kiss until when they confront each other at the stake. Three members move from Villa The inhabitants of Villa Luna decided that Lucia, Patry and Alejandro move to Villa Playa, which has generated that their partners are the ones who will now live in their villa. This has led to Lucía reuniting with her ex, Manuel. While Andrea is getting carried away to the fullest with the man from Cádiz. Fani and Christofer, will they resolve the pending accounts? The couple will have to make a face-to-face decision at the time of the confrontation, but it is not yet known if Christofer will have accepted the call because it is not the first time that Fani Carbajo has been unfaithful to him. Jesus accepts that he also made mistakes “There were 30 minutes in which I got rid of all my ties with a talk in which I opened up like never before, in which I taught that I am a Jesus who knows how to forgive, who lives without resentment and who learns from his mistakes.” Jesus and Marina meet again Jesús and Marina met again and took the opportunity to apologize for everything that had happened in the past between them. But it didn’t stop there, they even decided to give themselves a new chance. For his part, Jesus told through his social networks everything he felt in that reunion. “301 days after one of the hardest and most tragic days of my life, I crossed that path again, the torches were re-lit for me, this time a very different Jesus entered,” he revealed. After the episode of the kiss between Fany and Julián, the contestant who had the most critical reaction was Gonzalo, who said that time proved him right and considered that night as the best of his life. In addition, he said that Fany does not know how to love and her values ​​are worth nothing, since she had fallen into temptation again. What happened in the last chapter? Fani and Julián starred in a scene that later embarrassed the Madrilenian. Well, on the night of his birthday he ended up kissing with his partner after long moments of fooling around between them. However, she immediately felt remorse for hurting her boyfriend Chritofer again.

In this note, we tell you what the last edition was like and how to watch live all the remaining episodes of the Spanish reality show The Last Temptation.

What was program 3 of The Last Temptation?

After the bonfire and seeing the images of their partners, three program participants have the chance to visit Villa Playa to ask for explanations. However, something happens. The light of temptation sounds on several occasions, and thus more kisses come to reality.

In addition, Fani and Julián end up kissing in the pool, but then the model ends up regretting it after thinking about her partner, Christofer. On your side, Marine he meets Jesus again in the fire circuit. They ended their relationship a year earlier in paradise. Finally, the ex-partner revealed her feelings and the situation they are in.

The last temptation schedule

From Spain you can tune in from 10.00 pm

What channel does The Last Temptation broadcast?

Movistar +: 5

Orange TV: 5

Vodafone TV: 5

Euskaltel: 5

A: 115

Telecable: 5

PTV Telecom: 5

How to watch Telecinco LIVE?

If you are in Spain and want to enjoy The Last Temptation, you can tune in to channel 5 of the open signal and to channel 50 if you want to see it in HD.

Where to see The Last Temptation LIVE?

The details of the Chapter 3 of The Last Temptation You can see them totally free through La República or on the reality’s official Twitter.

What is The Last Temptation about?

The former participants of The Island of Temptations participate in this program; they will show how their romantic relationships are currently and will prove, once again, the solidity of their love . This format will have to determine if they made a correct decision during their passage through the contest, if they are convinced that they have found the person of their life or if, on the contrary, they will fall into temptation again.

Who are the participants in The Last Temptation?

Fani, Christofer, Lester, Patri, Isaac, Lucía, Andrea, Mayka and the current couples of the latter two, Roberto and Alejandro, are the participants of La Último Tentación, a Spanish reality show in which they will clarify some issues with Manuel, Gonzalo, Jesús , Marta, Marina, Pablo, Cristian, Stefany, Óscar, Julián or Bela, also old acquaintances from the three editions of The Island of Temptations.