Wijnaldum, 30, the deputy captain of the Netherlands national team, joined PSG from Liverpool but has started five times in nine Ligue 1 matches and once in the Champions League..

“Of course I’m concerned and I already spoke to him about it when he arrived,” Van Gaal told reporters on Monday ahead of the World Cup qualifiers resume.“.

Due to Van Gaal’s insistence on choosing players who participate regularly with their clubs, Wijnaldum’s place in the squad appears threatened, but the veteran coach quickly played down the concerns and exciting headlines..

“The alarm bells won’t ring yet and I have a lot of faith in some players,” he said“.

“Winaldum was injured before the 2014 World Cup, but I chose him anyway, he played almost every game and he did well,” he added, referring to his previous stint with the Netherlands, when he led them to third place in the finals in Brazil..

Wijnaldum will miss the next match against Latvia in Riga on Friday by suspension but is expected to play against Gibraltar next week in Rotterdam when the Netherlands seek to maintain their top spot in Group G..

After six matches, the Netherlands are ahead of Norway on goal difference and two points ahead of third-placed Turkey, who crushed Van Gaal’s side 6-1 in qualifying last month.