“What did you do?” the woman asks Joel. After a quick sequence of scenes edited one after the other, he replies “I saved her”, obviously meaning what he did with Ellie, something that continues to torment the protagonist in some way.

Meanwhile, the protagonist is Joel played by Pedro Pascal, who could have a more central role than seen in the videogame version of the second chapter: the man seems to be in a sort of therapy session, while he recalls some fundamental actions from his past.

HBO Max has released a short teaser trailer Of The Last of Us: Season 2 through a post on X, but in the few seconds of video that we can see, several interesting elements about the TV series already emerge, which It seems to go beyond the game offering new content.

Any new elements compared to the game?

There history The Last of Us: Season 2 seems to follow very faithfully that of The Last of Us: Part II in the video game version, something also confirmed by directors Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, but there also seem to be some unreleased scenes, at least judging by the teaser.

In the visible half minute, you can in fact catch several elements of this season: the classic dance in Jackson, the Seraphites and a very brief moment of Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in a snowy scene, but also perhaps unseen moments such as the scene of Joel struggling with his decision, Tommy defending Jackson from an assault, Isaac in action and more.

In short, the narrative construction of The Last of Us: Season 2 will undoubtedly be interesting even for those who know the game’s story by heart, even if the main events are destined to be practically the same.

We don’t know how much story this season will cover, considering that it probably won’t be enough to tell the whole second chapter of the video game series: we know that it will continue for 7 episodes and will close with what the authors call a “natural breaking point”, which could already give an idea of ​​what the final event in question is, but it could also be something completely new.

In the past few days we have seen the change of look for Ellie in The Last of Us Season 2 in addition to the possible release date, which for the moment remains officially a vague 2025.