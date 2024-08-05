Total Domination

Yesterday at Silverstone MotoGP paid homage to 75 years of history with celebratory liveries, but the one to take centre stage was exclusively a manufacturer that has been on the track for just 22 years (only KTM is ‘younger’ in this respect). We are obviously talking about the Ducatiimmediately on the podium in the tragic 2003 Japanese GP which opened the season with the victory of Valentino Rossi ahead of Max Biaggi and Loris Capirossi on a Sunday that will be sadly remembered for the fatal accident of Daijiro Kato.

On a track historically favorable to Aprilia, the Noale manufacturer snatched a few moments of glory with the pole position in Qualifying by Aleix Espargarò, then third in the Sprint. The Spaniard (who will retire at the end of the season) in the race – splendid livery inspired by Max Biaggi’s Aprilia from the days of the 250 class – was unable to replicate either the splendid success of 2023 or the podium of 2021 (the first in the premier class for Aprilia), finishing sadly in sixth place, behind three Ducati GP24s and also two Ducati GP23those of Marc Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

The order of arrival, therefore, certifies the fact that yesterday at Silverstone Ducati would have won even with last year’s bike and not even thanks to the out-of-category talent of Marc Marquez. The merits of Fabio Di Giannantonio must be underlined – a year ago he seemed destined to leave MotoGP and now instead thanks to the gas given to the grip of the GP22 first and then of the GP23 he has earned the official bike in 2025, the same as Bagnaia di Marquez – but It is clear that Ducati is in total control of the situation at the moment in the maximum expression of speed motorcycling. All 8 Ducatis on the track found space in the top-10, even the last GP24 that was missing, that of Franco Morbidelli who had to observe two long lap penalties after yesterday’s accident at the start. Marco Bezzecchi raced gritting his teeth with a sore foot and on the first lap he was also the victim of an impressive slam in the stretch that leads towards Copse. The VR46 rider lost many positions, but managed to go upstream to eighth place in a MotoGP where it is difficult to overtake, leaving behind even Pedro Acosta, the best KTM rider who was only ninth at the finish line. In two weeks the race will take place at the Red Bull Ring, KTM’s home GP. A year ago Brad Binder was second behind Bagnaia. A result for which KTM CEO Stefan Pierer would most likely sign immediately and which is not at all easy to match in light of yet another weekend dominated by Ducati. Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin were first and second yesterday, but next year they will be riding KTM and Aprilia respectively. Who knows what they thought when they looked at yesterday’s order of arrival with the RSGP and RC16 respectively 9 and 16 seconds from the top.