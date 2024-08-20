FRedy Guarín had a very distinguished career with the Colombian national team and with several clubs in Europe and South America. His most notable spell was with Porto in Portugal, where he won nine titles. The most notable, the Europa League in 2011, in a team that also had Radamel Falcao García and James Rodríguez.

Guarín also played for Boca Juniors, Saint-Etienne, Inter Milan, Shanghai Shenhua and Vasco da Gama. He had started his career in Colombia with Atlético Huila and Envigado and returned to the country in 2021 to play for the team he supports, Millonarios.

However, his time at the Bogota club was anything but fortunate: first, he arrived obviously overweight, and then he went through several problems that accelerated his departure from the club. The player later admitted to having problems with alcohol.

Freddy Guarin Photo:Private file Share

Now, at 38, Guarín looks very recovered and renewed. This weekend he uploaded a photo to his Instagram account in which he appears posing next to a bicycle, and in very good health.

Guarín had already shared another series of photos on Sunday showing his obvious progress. “Simply grateful to God who makes everything perfect. One day at a time,” he wrote.

Guarín visited Valledupar a few days ago and that led to speculation about a possible return to football with Alianza FC. However, nothing has been confirmed in this regard.

