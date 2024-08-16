The problem is so serious that it is Abby actress – Kaitlyn Dever – he needed to additional security .

The Last of Us Season 2 will continue the story of the first season of the popular HBO and PlayStation TV series. It will introduce new characters that are very popular, but also some that were not appreciated. For example, let’s talk about Abby hated by a segment of fans who for years have been acting insanely towards the actresses who played the woman in the video game. Sadly, it seems that the same is happening with the actress of the TV series.

The words of the actress of Dina in The Last of Us

Isabela Merced, who plays Dina, revealed behind-the-scenes footage from The Last of Us season 2 on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast: “There are people who genuinely hate Abby, who is not a real person. I just want to say that, really, she is not a real person. Kaitlyn had to be protected by security during filming.”

We won’t reveal the exact reasons why Abby is hated by a part of the audience, for avoid spoilers. Let’s just point out that this is an absurd reaction, given that we are talking about a fictional character. Furthermore, there is no reason to attack the actresses who played the character. It seems like common sense to us, but as various events demonstrate, common sense is unfortunately lacking in many.

Last year, for example, we reported that the model who plays Abby is still receiving death threats, years later.