The hours just passed have been truly intense for Conchita De Gregorio, famous journalist and writer. The woman spent a Ferragosto very different from all the others, which was not characterized by swimming in the sea or even the much desired barbecue.

The woman in fact said she was suffering from a bad malignant cancer which he had first spoken about in 2023 during an interview with Beasts. In reality, this disease had been haunting her for some time, as she had already undergone an operation in 2022 and had continued to treat herself hoping to defeat this ugly beast.

Even today the woman is facing this monster, hoping to prevail and defeat it once and for all. At this moment Concita is in a hospital bed and it is from here that she wanted to dedicate a thought to all those people who spent the parties in an alternative way.

The woman has therefore chosen to stay close to all those people who, for one reason or another, find themselves locked up in hospital and who perhaps have no one to lean on in this sad moment of their lives.

The journalist then decided to write a letter about Instagramin order to sensitize all his followers and express a point of view that, perhaps, has never found a word. Here are his words on the subject. August in the hospital for three years. Ferragosto among us, roommates, doctors on duty, nurses, assistants, technicians, all with the task of giving each other a little mutual relief. For snack since it’s a holiday a vanilla pudding, a great idea of ​​the head nurse. I’m with those who can’t afford to go on vacation because there’s no health, because there’s no money. We wait for better times. Thanks to the friends who call to console, chat and send photos from vacation, we make tournaments among bed neighbors. A big thought to those who are really alone, to those who are forced or confined for some reason. Every desire that started to rain has stopped: it’s a rule that has never been denied. Happy Ferragosto, may the days and thoughts be as light as possible.