It is unbelievable but true: sixteen-year-old Luke Littler is immediately in the final of his first ever World Cup. Former world champion Rob Cross also lost in the semi-finals against the very young darts prodigy: 6-2. Littler will face namesake Luke Humphries in the final, who did not leave a stone unturned against Michael van Gerwen executioner Scott Williams (6-0) in the other semi-final.

#Unbelievable #16yearold #darts #prodigy #Luke #Littler #reached #World #Cup #final #world #champion #Rob #Cross