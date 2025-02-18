After the start of the first leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid (2-3), the Ancelotti team faces the British team in the return of the playoffs of the Champions League in which meringues play with Double advantage to go to the round of 16: Have in your favor the victory of the first match and play at home in the brand new coliseum Santiago Bernabéu.

Although winds blow In favor of Real Madridstatistics do not think the same. The match between two colossi cannot be more matched. According to UEFAon the nine occasions they have directly faced Manchester City and Real Madrid, have tied five times and achieved victory on four times each.

What time begins the Champions match between Real Madrid and Manchester City

At 21:00 hours (peninsular schedule) This Wednesday begins the Real Madrid match – Manchester City of the Champions League. The match takes place at the Bernabéu and can be continued live through 20minutos.es and on television Through Movistar Plus+ (in Dial 60 of the Movistar champions Movistar).

Guardiola’s forecast: “1% possibilities”

The Spanish Manchester City coach, when asked about The options to overcome the tie at Santiago BernabéuIt was clear and resounding: “1%.” Guardiola added that “whenever we have the opportunity we will try, that’s safe.”





Manchester City has to overcome the 2-3 embedded in Etihad Stadium if he wants to continue alive in the Champions League competition.