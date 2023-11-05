The director of Naughty Dog’s next multiplayer game set in the universe of The Last of Us shared a new update on the future of the project.

In recent months, the news related to the Naughty Dog multiplayer game has been anything but positive. Originally scheduled to be shown to the public in 2023, numerous insiders have revealed that the production of the title he experienced several problems.

According to rumors, project nowas not complying with PlayStation’s requestswhich led Naughty Dog’s internal team to scale it back drastically.

According to some sources, it seemed that PlayStation and Naughty Dog had finally decided to abandon the project but Vinit Agarwalthe game’s director, recently confirmed that it is still in development via a post published on X.

I did it! Wow that was hard, easily 300+ Marios dead in the process. And so this tweet can live on in peace… yes, I’m still working on that game. pic.twitter.com/a5Avx9Xl8H — Vinit Agarwal (@vinixkun) November 4, 2023

Agarwal did not say anything in depth about the title and its current status but simply said that he is still working on «that game». While no more in-depth information on the health of the project has been revealed, at least this now confirms that Naughty Dog has not interrupted the development of the title, at least for now.

Originally, this multiplayer spin-off was supposed to come as The Last of Us Part II online game mode in 2020. As the project’s scope grew, however, Naughty Dog decided to make it a independent title.

However, given that various sources have revealed that the project has been scaled down, it cannot be ruled out that it could be integrated as the online mode of The Last of Us Part III.