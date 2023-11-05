The president visited Inep’s headquarters in Brasília (DF); watch live on the Poder360 YouTube channel

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) speaks to journalists this Sunday (November 5, 2023) about the Enem (National High School Exam), at the headquarters of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), in Brasília (DF). The Minister of Education, Camilo Santanaaccompanies the PT member.

Enem will be held this Sunday (Nov 5) and will have colorful tests for the first time in its 25 years of history. The objective of the initiative is to increase the level of inclusion and accessibility, in addition to providing innovation from a pedagogical point of view.

