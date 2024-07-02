THE modder They are also working on PlayStation games in PC version, which puts us in front of some rather new situations such as a new survival mode added to The Last of Us Part Iavailable thanks to the work of some amateur developers.

The mod Endure Survival was developed by the Speclizer group and was announced last February. It is a different type of game from the standard one, which in some ways recalls the No Return mode developed by Naughty Dog and officially available only in The Last of Us: Part II.

In Endure Survival players must survive hordes of infected that attack in progressive waves, trying to get as far as possible, somewhat similar to some Call of Duty Zombies modes.