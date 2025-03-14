He Vatican will exhibit this Saturday at the Basilica of San Pedro la Longino’s spear relicwith which, according to tradition, this Roman centurion pierced the side of Jesus of Nazareth while I was crucified.

The spear will be exposed on the occasion of the Statio of Lent in the Basilica of San Pedro, an ancient Roman tradition in which faithful and pilgrims meet every day For forty days In different churches in Rome, the Vatican said Friday.

The relic is part of the spearnate, which was preserved in the sacred treasure of Constantinople and subsequently donated to Pope Innocent VIII In 1492 by Sultan Bajazet, son of Muhammad II, in gratitude for the reception in Rome of his brother Djem.

The exhibition will take place this Saturday, which precedes the second Sunday of Lent, when a Brief procession Within the Basilica, accompanied by the prayer of the litanies of the saints, to the Lodge of the Veronica, where the spear with which the Roman centurion transferred the side of Christ is shown. Next, the Eucharist will be held on the altar of the chair, chaired by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Arciprest of the Papal Basilica of San Pedro in the Vatican.

Longino’s spear is one of the major relics of the Vatican Basilica next to the so -called Veronica face, the cloth with which, according to tradition, a woman dried Jesus’s bloody face while climbing the Calvary before being crucified and in which His image was printed.

Fragments of the Wood of the Cross that were found in Palestine by Santa Elena, mother of the Constantine Emperor and who, for centuries, have been preserved in the Basilica next to the nails of the crucifixion, as well as the head of San Andrés, are also preserved in the Vatican. When the new basilica was built, these relics, except that of San Andrés, were placed inside the pillars that support the dome of Michelangelo.

These relics, venerated from the Middle Ages in the Vatican, have inspired beautiful mosaics, recently restored, than They decorate four chapels from under the pillars and statues of these saints that Pope Urban VIII commissioned the famous sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini.