SQUARE ENIX announces that the new expansion FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL is finally available from today for the famous MMORPG.

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PC and MacBelow we can see the launch trailer and read more information about DAWN TRAIL in the press release.

This summer adventure adds new jobs, a new playable race, the first graphical update and much more

LONDON (July 2, 2024) – Today, SQUARE ENIX® released Dawntrail™, the fifth expansion for the critically acclaimed MMORPG FINAL FANTASY™ XIV Online, on Windows®, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Mac, and Steam.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail invites us to cross the shining sea to the distant continent of Tural, where we will live a new adventure in the company of new and familiar faces. In this new horizon, we will gradually unravel the mystery of the legendary golden city.

The Dawntrail launch trailer is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=7BghYTigv8E

Dawntrail marks the beginning of a new chapter for FINAL FANTASY XIV, as the Warrior of Light prepares to embark on his adventures once more. Travel to the distant continent of Tural and explore new areas, including the mountainous region of Urqopacha, the dense forests of Kozama’uka, the desert plains of Shaaloani, and more, as more people prepare to vie for the throne of Dawnservant. From Eorzea, join Wuk Lamat as your allies in this ritual of succession, a quest that will take you across the Shining Sea.

Dawntrail includes two new jobs: Viper (a close-range fighter who uses one-handed blades that can be combined into a single two-handed weapon) and Pictomancer (who wields a paintbrush that brings your imagination to life in a myriad of different forms).

More information about the new professions: https://eu.finalfantasyxiv. com/dawntrail/job/

The game’s first major graphical update includes a variety of visual improvements, including higher resolution textures and shadows, as well as higher quality materials for characters and environments. Experience the world of Eorzea like never before!

For more information on this and subsequent Dawntrail updates and the 7.x patch series, visit the promotional website: https://eu.finalfantasyxiv. com/dawntrail

The full patch notes for patch 7.0 are available on Lodestone: https://sqex.to/0m6B6

With over 30 million total registered players, now is the perfect time to dive into the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online series for the first time. The free trial includes all content from A Realm Reborn, the Heavensward expansion, and the Stormblood expansion (and updates up to Patch 4.58), an additional playable race (the Au Ra), and five additional jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, Machinist, Red Mage, and Samurai). The free trial offers hundreds of hours of gameplay, and the equivalent of three full FINAL FANTASY games with no time limit. For more information, please visit the following link: https://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial

For more information on FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail, visit the official website here: https://eu.finalfantasyxiv. com/dawntrail/.

