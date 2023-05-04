The last heartbreaking farewell of Faby, the girl who was in a video call with Maria Antonietta Cutillo when she was electrocuted

A devastating tragedy that occurred late Tuesday evening in Montefalcione, in the province of Avellino. Marie Antoinette Cutillo, 16, was electrocuted while taking a bath at her home. The phone with which she was making a video call to one of her friends slipped from her hands and fell into the water. Just that friend dedicated a touching farewell message to the victim on social media.

He had decided to relax and take a bath Marie Antoinette and, in the meantime, to have a chat with her best friend.

The cell phone was out of battery though, so he has it connected to the chargernot imagining the risk he was running.

Suddenly, while the two were talking, that smartphone slipped from her hands and is fell into the water. The electric discharge from the charger plug, amplified by the water, unfortunately did the rest.

It was her who raised the alarm the friend by Maria Antonietta Cutillo, who unwillingly witnessed the last excruciating moments of the 16-year-old’s life and warned her parents.

The latter, having returned home in a hurry, have found their lifeless daughter in the tub.

The farewell of Maria Antonietta Cutillo’s friend

Faby, this is the nick name of the girl on social networks, she published on TikTok a heartbreaking farewell letter to her best friend. Here is the content:

My love, the worst day arrived so soon and it destroyed me, just as it destroyed Elvira Lory and your family… You had become everything to me and to my parents, my father always asked me ‘Mery, how are you?’, ‘La what does my girlfriend say?’. My mother always made you the donut with almonds that you loved so much… all this will never happen again now.