Peskov on the White House statement on the attacks on the Kremlin: the authorities said exactly what they wanted

The Russian authorities, assessing the White House’s statement that they were not involved in the drone attacks on the Kremlin, said what they wanted to say. This was announced by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, he is quoted by RIA News.

“We said exactly what we wanted,” Peskov commented on the White House statement.

Earlier, White House national security spokesman John Kirby called false claims that the United States was behind the drone attack on the Kremlin. He also pointed out that Washington does not encourage or allow Ukraine to strike outside its territory.

In addition, the head of US national intelligence, Avril Haynes, said that at the moment Washington does not have data that confirms or refutes Kyiv’s involvement in drone attacks on the Kremlin.

Drones attacked the Kremlin on the night of May 3. Then two drones were disabled by the Russian military. The Kremlin called the incident a “planned terrorist act.” The Russian Foreign Ministry also promised to take retaliatory measures against the actions of Ukraine, which may be involved in this incident.