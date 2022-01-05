If any reader remembers what happened in the other Lakers-Kings of the season in Los Angeles, they will see that the situation has changed a bit. It was the moment in which the continuity of Frank Vogel was really doubted and the purple and gold team hit bottom between casualties, bad attitudes and a game that made live a team with which they have a rivalry in which they are for above and could not prove it. That day not even the extensions could support the Lakers, who gave up at home, and Today, however, the face shown in the decisive minutes gives one to think that the tables have been turned or, at least, in the premises there was a greater fidelity to the quality that they are supposed to to play with hot balls. The Kings were, now in January, one more victim of LeBron’s climb to where his historic groove stands, higher than he is on this course, after a start to forget.

Growing up in the last quarter, and playing to take advantage of mistakes that their rival cannot afford, the Lakers came out of this confrontation with flying colors (122-114).

It wasn’t just LeBron’s thing. Monk had a single serious mistake, missing two free throws in a row with only half a minute left, but his game was to emphasize again. Another outsider, Horton-Tucker, was also an invaluable help. In summary, who have more people plugged in, know how to play with each other better, trust in a less destructible way and have more weapons with which to go to games to fight. Even Dwight Howard was encouraged with double digits in points and rebounds knowing that Anthony Davis’ loss must be covered on the track but also on the stat sheet. The good resolution of James and the very bad one of the Kings left the victory in the local pavilion.