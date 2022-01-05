Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed with his American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, efforts to enhance security in the Middle East.

Today, Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) stated that the two sides discussed, in a phone call, many regional and international issues of concern

joint efforts, primarily the strengthening of security and stability in the Middle East, and efforts to lay the foundations for peace made by the two countries.

They also reviewed the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields.