Those who go to traditional baths will have to reduce the time they spend in bathing, and they will be committed to using a specific number of buckets, in order to rationalize the use of water and avoid wasting it.

The National University of Associations of Masters and Exploiters of Traditional Baths and Sprinklers in Morocco suggested limiting the duration of bathing for men to an hour and for women to an hour and a half.

The need for awareness

Owners and exploiters of traditional baths and sprinklers in Morocco have contacted the aquarium agencies of the Ministry of Equipment and Water, with the aim of organizing awareness-raising campaigns to educate citizens about the importance of preserving water resources in light of the constraints known to this vital resource, and to educate citizens about the importance of managing its consumption inside the baths.

Abderrahmane El Hadrami, regional writer for the Union of Bath Owners and Public Sprinklers in the Casablanca-Settat region, said that “this initiative is still under discussion, and it is being discussed by professionals in order to achieve the goal of rationalizing the use of water.”

Al-Hadrami added: “Awareness campaigns should be launched targeting bathroom customers in order to put them in the picture, and alert them to the need to rationalize the consumption of this substance, which has become scarce. Because customers are the ones who consume water, not bathroom professionals.”

And the spokesman continued, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”: “The limitation of the duration of bathing to an hour for men and an hour and a half for women is basically found in the internal law of public bathroom spaces in the region.”

Al-Hadrami expressed the readiness of the Association of Owners of Public Baths and Sprayers in the Casablanca-Settat region, to engage in any dialogue supervised by the Ministry of Equipment and Water and in the interest of rationalizing the country’s water resources.

In the same context, the local writer emphasized that “traditional baths do not consume water in a large amount compared to the industrial, agricultural and service sectors in Morocco.”

the bell of danger

A few days ago, Nizar Baraka, Minister of Equipment and Water, sounded the alarm about the water situation in Morocco, and said during a meeting held by the Basic Buildings, Energy and Minerals Committee in the House of Representatives that “the problem of water scarcity in Morocco appeared some time ago, and is not a result of today,” noting that Morocco Among the countries that suffer greatly from water shortage.

The same government official recorded that the per capita share of water in Morocco does not exceed 600 cubic meters annually, while the global average is estimated at 1,000 cubic meters per person, and indicated that some areas in Morocco do not exceed 300 cubic meters per capita, and Morocco is expected to lose 30% of water imports by 2050.

The Moroccan government has put in place a set of urgent measures in order to secure the supply of drinking water in light of the scarcity of rain. In the same context, the Minister of the Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, directed a periodical to the governors and workers of the prefectures, regions and provinces, calling on them to activate the labor and regional committees , in order to coordinate and follow up the implementation of the necessary measures for the rational management of the available water resources and to ensure the supply of potable water in good conditions.

The correspondence called on the territorial officials of the Ministry of Interior to take a set of complementary measures, such as launching awareness campaigns on the importance of protecting water resources and rationalizing water consumption, activating restrictions on the quantities of water distributed to consumers, and preventing watering green spaces with potable water, or surface and ground water, In addition to preventing the washing of roads and public places with potable water, the illegal extraction of water from wells and irrigation canals, and the provision of drinking water to the drought-affected rural population through tanker trucks.