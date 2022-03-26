[Aggiornamento ore 22:40 italiane, le 00:40 a Gedda] – Mick Schumacher has been discharged from the hospital and has reached the hotel where he is staying with the Haas team. The German driver is fine, but he will not race tomorrow as a precaution.

Mick Schumacher during Q2 of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying he was involved in a frightening accident with an impact against the wall at 240 km / h. The collision with the wall was so strong it literally broke the Haas VF-22 in two. The radio broke instantly and the Halo protected Schumacher’s head from the front tire lost when he crashed into the barriers. The German driver was always conscious and smiling on the stretcher, with his mother Corinna who insisted that he be transported to the hospital to carry out thorough checks after the first findings had not identified any particular injuries.

Haas, through a tweet, however communicated that tomorrow in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix the team led by Gunther Steiner will field only one car, that of Kevin Magnussen, who brought his VF-22 to Q3 finishing in the fifth row in tenth position. After such a violent impact, regardless of the checks in place in the hospital, there are not sufficient physical guarantees on the part of Schumacher to take part in the race.