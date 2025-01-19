The second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, has announced that the Labor Inspection will investigate the tragic accident of the collapse in a Benetússer garage in which a worker died while cleaning the damage.

“The security “In the workplace it comes first,” he stated in a publication through his profile on .

The President of the Government, Pedro Sanchezhas expressed his “deep pain» for this death. «All my love and support for your family and loved ones in this difficult time,” he indicated through a publication through his profile on X and in which he also expressed his gratitude for the work of “all those who continue to work tirelessly in the affected areas.”

"From the Government of Spain we will not rest until normality is restored," he added in this regard.









This tragedy has also mobilized several regional authorities on site. The ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón; the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabe; The first vice president and Minister of Social Services, Equality and Housing, Susana Camarero, and the Minister of Emergencies and Interior, Juan Carlos Valderrama, have traveled to the town of Benetússer.

Mazón has expressed his “most heartfelt condolences» to family and friends of the deceased worker.

For his part, Bernabé has been talking with neighbors on the street who have expressed their concern “because water keeps coming out and that water doesn’t have to be good.” «We need professionals to give us tranquillity», they have asked him and have asked if the pillars could be affected.

Also the Valencian Building Institute

In addition to the Labor inspection, the Valencian Institute of Edification (IVE) and the judicial police of the Civil Guard “are, at this moment, in full investigation” of the collapse, according to the Government delegate.

«It is a question what is judicializedWell, there is a deceased person, and we have to let the investigation take its course. We will be able to provide more information when we have it,” he stressed in statements to the media this Sunday during his visit to the Poyo ravine area.

Barnabas has specified that the supervision of buildings and their consequent qualification as ‘safe’ property It is a work carried out by municipal architects, members of the College of Architects, professionals from the IVE (dependent on the Generalitat), and the construction company itself, so it is “a diversified task.”

The delegate has insisted that the reason for the collapse of the staircase “can be explained when it emerges from the judicial investigation.” “The information that was transferred to the Civil Guard is that there was a prior technical inspection before entering the buildings,” he specified.

In this way, he stressed that “it is also very important, so as not to lead to error, that what this Saturday collapse was a auxiliary structure secondary that was not part of the structural framework of the building.

In fact, according to the first technical reports on the incident, the structure of the building has not been affected and the evacuation of the building has not been necessary. “The technicians and firefighters validated yesterday that the structure of the building was in good condition and that what expired was an auxiliary structure,” he stressed.

Finally, Bernabé has pointed out that in all municipalities, the town councils are working on each building in permanent collaboration with the IVE. “But the matter is in a judicial investigation and, therefore, this information is within the judicial scope,” he concluded.