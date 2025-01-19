All the data left by the Girona – Seville this past Saturday have been positive. Not only is it the first comeback that the Seville team has managed to achieve, but it is also the second away win of the season. That, at the group level. Individually, several names can be highlighted, but the step forward of Saul Niguez It became another milestone of this match corresponding to matchday 20 of LaLiga.

The reality is that Saúl’s arrival at Sevilla has so far been somewhat lackluster. His signing promised leadership and experience for a dressing room that was going to lose in December to Jesus Navas and that it was full of young and new blood. However, whether due to suspension or injury, the man from Elche did not have regularity with the team. He was in the dark for two months after breaking down against Valladolid in September. It was the first serious injury for the player, who admitted that He had experienced a real ordeal during his recovery. And the former colchonero is aware of the expectations that his arrival had created, but he was also frustrated by his own hopes.

Saul had chosen Sevilla FC to try to make a sporting resurgence after a bad streak in the Atlético de Madrid. The player came on loan in the summer for one season, but The agreement contemplates another extra year that Sevilla can activate without having to consult with the Madrid club. That is to say, if Saúl wants and Sevilla too, the man from Elche will wear the Sevilla jersey next year.

Absolute confidence of the coach

So far this season, Saúl has played a total of eleven games between LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. For Pimienta, the intention is for him to be the cornerstone of the Sevilla team, but the truth is that his participation has been, in general, more gray than anything else. However, against Girona you could see a version of the player more similar to what everyone wants him to be. The midfielder put his first goal as a Sevilla player in the second half of the match and, together with Sow and Lokonga, got the engine room going after a somewhat erratic first half.









Very symbolic was the group hug that the team dedicated to his teammate, who recognized after the game that he was not emotionally well: «I was not having a good time, after the injury I have always had discomfort. I hope the pain goes away after this goal. I have discomfort, I make an extra effort to try to forget the injuryI play with certain fears and certain pains. “We have to manage these moments that are not good, I have to be selfish and think about recovering well to be able to help the team.”

With the game dominating, the ball began to be played through the center of the field and Sevilla defeated Míchel’s team to the point of the comeback. He goal by Lukebakio It was a delight and came from a pass from Saul. In total, there are already five assists that the man from Elche has given this season. Regarding this performance, García Pimienta was very optimistic after the match: «We must thank Saúl for wanting to play for Sevilla. He has forgiven money, he has decided to come to a club that is not at its best. He is making a very important effort to return to being the player he is. “He has a lot of level and I’m sure he’s going to have a brutal second round.”