The eleven aerial means of the device that fights against the fire declared at dawn yesterday Saturday in Puntagorda (La Palma) have reincorporated first thing in the morning after a night in which more than a hundred troops have continued working by land against calls that have affected 4,675 hectares.

This has been reported by the Government of the Canary Islands, which explained that no new evacuations have taken place overnight, so that the displaced residents of the municipalities of Tijarafa and Puntagorda are currently 4,255.

At this time there are more than a hundred people sheltered, mostly in the Los Llanos municipal pavilion and assisted by the Red Cross.

The areas evacuated so far are the upper part of the LP-1 from the Fayal area to the Time Tower, the lower part of the LP-1 from the Fayal to the Barranco de Jurado, including the towns of Tijarafe, the area from the Hacienda del Cura, the facilities of Roque de Los Muchachos and the municipality of Puntagorda.

During the night, the President of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, called for citizen collaboration to cooperate in evacuation tasks in the areas indicated by the direction of the fire and to attend to the announcements on official channels at all times.

Throughout the day of this Saturday, a total of 11 air resources have worked to extinguish the fire, including a FOCA seaplane, which arrived this afternoon from Malaga and was able to make the first drops in the affected areas.

In addition, a second FOCA seaplane arrived at the Gando air base (Gran Canaria) this morning and will join the extinction work this Sunday.

During the afternoon the evolution slowed down



The president of the Canary Islands maintained that during the afternoon the evolution of the fire, which is still out of control, has slowed down.

In this context, he highlighted the work of the device that has been working since early Saturday morning to extinguish the fire, made up of 400 troops, and emphasized the favorable meteorological evolution at the moment, due to a drop in temperatures, an increase in Humidity since the wind forecasts have not been met for now.

However, throughout the night the terrestrial means have continued working on the tasks of extinguishing the fire.