With Milinkovic-Savic faded out and waiting to understand the situation linked to Pogba, the Ivorian would be a functional graft. And in Catalonia Xavi considers him redundant

John Albanese





@

GiovaAlbanese

Around the Continassa, the name of Franck Kessié is linked to a good idea. Which has already caught the attention of many in the past and just last summer, on several occasions, it was topical again. The former Atalanta and Milan midfielder is on the sidelines of the Barcelona project, even if he would still like to try to put his foot down to carve out a space. Juve is seriously thinking about it, after seeing the Milinkovic hypothesis fade and having to evaluate solutions for their own possibilities. In a season in which the club is facing losses of around 120 million, temporary buffer solutions could prove to be more useful than others.

See also F1 | Verstappen, first World match point in Singapore credible hypothesis — Allegri strongly wanted the confirmation of Rabiot, who however signed for one season only. And while waiting to understand how much availability Pogba will be able to guarantee, who still remains the club’s strongest media personality for commercial purposes, evaluating the loan of a functional player could prove to be the right thing to do. Here we return to Barcelona’s home: Kessié is considered redundant, and for this reason we will try to find a place for him by the end of August. Juve? It may become the most credible hypothesis for the player, who would find himself on the front line in Turin.

loan and hiring — The bianconeri should take on the salary of 6 and a half million, i.e. how much Paredes received last season. But at that point it would no longer be necessary to budget for other expenses, at least in the immediate future: Juve and Barcelona could draft a sum for the redemption, but since it is a free loan, we could talk about it again next summer, a bit like we did with the transfer by Milik from Marseille. Kessié’s return to Italy would give the player the opportunity to express himself at high levels in a football he knows well and Allegri to have a very experienced player at his disposal. See also Manchester City and Real Madrid, duel on the market as well as in the semifinals

functional — Juventus’s idea is to continue to support the growth of their young players with the inclusion of experienced references. Kessié would place himself in front of the defence, leaving the direction in the hands of Locatelli, Fagioli and Rovella, and clinging to the insertions of Rabiot, who obtained excellent results last season even in the construction phase. It could prove to be an apt addition, functional to the tactical needs of the Juve that is being born and of a certain effectiveness for the purposes of the development that the club intends to guarantee to the young midfielders it foresees in the squad available to Allegri.

loan — Now we need to convince the person concerned, who would still like to try to win Barcelona’s trust. In reality, the player is out of Xavi’s plans: the transfer to Juve would also be interesting for the Catalan club, in the hope that the midfielder will be able to showcase himself to attract potential investors as early as next summer. There is a 500 million clause on the player’s contract, but for the transfer it would be enough to start a decisive negotiation: Juve is there, but only for the loan. At least in the immediate future. Everything else would be defined during the next season. See also Totti extends his hand to Spalletti: "I'd like to talk to him again. Zaniolo? Use your head"