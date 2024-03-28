Peskov on Schroeder’s words: good relations with Putin helped solve problems

The good relationship between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder helped solve difficult problems. This was stated by Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS.

Peskov commented on Schröder’s statement about the possibility of influencing the settlement in Ukraine thanks to friendship with Putin. He emphasized that good communication between the leaders of countries really helped resolve the most difficult issues and influenced the development of bilateral relations.

“Unfortunately, now we do not see such political will among current politicians and do not hear such words from them,” said the presidential press secretary. He added that constructive communication between heads of state always helps resolve issues in relations between countries.

Earlier, Schröder, in an interview with DPA, admitted that friendship with Putin would be beneficial for negotiations on Ukraine. He stressed that the Ukrainian conflict can only be resolved at the negotiating table.