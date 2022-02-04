There were no difficulties during the landing of the plane carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing. Thus, the official representative of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, reacted to the messages that appeared earlier in the media. RIA News on Friday, February 4th.

“Everything is fine,” the press secretary of the head of state assured, refuting information about problems with Putin’s arrival in China.

Earlier on February 4, Kremlin pool journalist Dmitry Smirnov in his TelegramThe channel reported that the plane, on which the Russian leader arrived in the capital of China, shook while landing.

Putin flew to Beijing to take part in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games and hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders have already had time to discuss the state of relations between the two states, noting that they have acquired an unprecedented character and continue to grow stronger. It was clarified that the President of Russia became the first world leader with whom the head of China met face to face since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.