HS Helsinki What happens if the car is not cleared of snow at a fine spot? The parking attendant repeats the sanctions that lighten the wallet

When there is a lot of snow in a short time at a time, the city often has to move cars out of the way of either plowing equipment or trams.

Although the snow situation on the city streets would be difficult, it does not justify deviating from the parking regulations, according to the Helsinki parking supervisor.

Valtteri storm threw so much snow on the streets of the capital that the game of many fell into their place. More snow is expected this weekend.

HS said on Thursday from a coronary ill couple who did not have the power to shovel a car out of a snowstorm In Vuosaari.

The parking error charge seemed unfair when it was not about negligence or carelessness but about an exceptional amount of snow and bedding.

Helsinki municipal parking attendant Kaija Kossila says that parking monitoring is carried out normally even when there is a lot of snow.

“When the situation is already difficult due to the snow, it cannot be made more difficult with incorrect parking. In many cases, incorrect parking can endanger traffic safety, ”says Kossila.

“Snowfall does not justify non-compliance with parking rules. On a general level, it can be said that time-limited places are for business and short-term visits. ”

Kossila reminds that a car parked in a snow-covered place for a few hours will affect the movement of many people when the plowing equipment cannot properly clean the parking squares.

“It slows down maintenance and makes life harder for all of us.”

A few years ago in Vantaa on call the patient referred to the heart film received a parking finemade a claim for rectification, but the Vantaa Parking Inspectorate did not rectify the fine.

Does the transfer invoice have to be paid if it happens like it did in Vuosaari? That is, the driver of the vehicle leaves the car on the street intact, becomes ill with coronary heart disease and stays sick for several days without walking on the street.

“If the vehicle was already located at the place of transfer before the information board was erected, the owner or holder of the vehicle cannot be considered liable to reimburse the costs of the transfer. An appeal can be lodged against the compensation decision by filing an appeal, ”says Kossila.

He says the city will draw up a report at the time of erecting the information board, which will record the vehicles currently on the street.

Transfer fee must be paid if the vehicle is left on the street after the date on the call sign and is transferred.

“This is a more typical situation.”

Usually a so-called short-distance transfer is made, which costs 91 euros for a regular car on weekdays. In this case, the car is taken to a nearby street, for example. The vehicle can be transported further to the Tattarisuo warehouse if no suitable place can be found nearby.

Moving an ordinary car to the warehouse will lighten your wallet by 151 euros. If auxiliary equipment is needed to move the vehicle, it will cost more. Transfers in the evenings, at night and on weekends are subject to additional charges.

In exceptional circumstances, the transfer may be made without prior notice. “In that case, the transfer of the car should not even be subject to payment, but it is stated to be a free transfer, but if the traffic jam caused by the snow chaos could happen, a rectification claim could be made.”

