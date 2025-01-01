Jensen Huang’s company is the queen of chips and during 2024 it worked to shore up its dominance. The technological titan, which managed to surpass three trillion dollars in market capitalization in June, chose last year to strengthen its position in the AI ​​and semiconductor market – essential for said technology – through investment agreements in more companies. small ones focused on those same areas.

Thus, Nvidia invested $1 billion in firms specialized in Artificial Intelligence during 2024. Specifically, the American company reached investment agreements with 50 start-ups, a volume higher than in 2023, when it invested $872 million in 39 companies. In this sense, the vast majority of operations were achieved with “core AI” firms with high demand for computing infrastructure, and even with Nvidia’s own clients.

This move occurred in the same year that the technology company launched its Blackwell superchip, which is capable of defining “the next chapter of generative AI with unprecedented performance, efficiency and scale,” according to Nvidia. . The success of the brand has been of such magnitude that the brand rose in the stock market by more than 171% in 2024.

Explore the innovative advancements that NVIDIA Blackwell architecture brings to generative AI and accelerated computing. Building on generations of NVIDIA technologies, Blackwell defines the next chapter of generative AI with unprecedented performance, efficiency and scale.