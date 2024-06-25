Uralkali against Haas, back and forth

The legal case that is being confronted is increasingly tinged with yellow American team Haas And former Russian sponsor Uralkali, from which the Kannapolis team separated in February 2022, immediately after the attack carried out by the Russian army on Ukraine. The Berezniki giant had taken the team owned by Gene Haas to court, officially requesting the repayment of loans already paid for 2022.

The tribunal, which operated under the Swiss rules of international arbitration, ruled that Haas had breached the contract, forcing the US team to pay compensation. In recent days Uralkali itself had published an official note in which he stated that he expected the team “fulfills the obligations set out in the sentence without delay”.

The American version

However, one came from Haas denial, at least partial, of this reconstruction of facts. The US team said the court found the team had a “just cause” to terminate the deal with the Russian company following the invasion of Ukraine. Haas also cited the court ruling that “the sponsorship agreement could not be expected to continue in such circumstances“.

Regarding the central point of the issue, that of compensation, the American team wanted to clarify that the court ordered her to retain the sponsorship fee prior to the cancellation of the contract and to refund the remainder to Uralkali. The fertilizer manufacturer had asked “the immediate reimbursement of the sums received from Haas”. The team ultimately stated that the court found there was a risk that “Haas could quickly be the last non-Russian sports team to continue with a Russian-named sponsor” if he did not terminate the contract with Uralkali in early 2022.