In 2023 the Social security launched a new contribution system for the self-employed, so that they began to quote for actual income. The contribution plan based on returns and divided into 15 contribution sections.

To make the change more bearable, the Social security proposed a three-phase path with a progressive adjustment of the self-employed quotas. In 2025 it will be executed the last part of the planwith a new updating of minimum and maximum bases of each of the 15 sections. This latest change will not affect everyone equally, Only a portion of self-employed workers will see their quota increased.

Which self-employed workers will pay the most in 2025

The new update of the contribution bases will affect the self-employed with an income of more than 1,700 euros per month. Those who earn less will not have to suffer an increase in the self-employed quota.

With the new regulations, the net income from the activity is calculated by the difference between self-employed income and deductible expenses without taking into account the Social Security contribution. On these returns you can apply a deduction for general expenses of 7%. Depending on the figure, you will fall into one of the 15 sections of the new system and you will be able to choose your contribution base within a maximum and a minimum.

For those who exceed 1,700 euros, the update will translate into an increase of around 30 euros per month if you contribute for the minimum basealthough the final amount will depend on the section in which you are located. Who quote for the maximum base They will not have to pay more with the update, although they will have to pay more for the increase in the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI) in 2025, which we will talk about later.

Furthermore, one thing is the contribution base that the self-employed person chooses according to their estimates for the year and another is the one for which they end up contributing. And the following year, Social Security will regularize these bases with the data from the income tax return. If you underquoted, which will be the most common, you will have to pay the difference. This regularization will be carried out for the first time in the second half of 2024 for the 2024 installments.

For this reason, the organization has already urged the self-employed to change your contribution basealthough the reality is that only 5% have done it.

What are the contribution bases in 2025?

The new contribution bases in 2025 with their maximums and minimums are the following:

As you can see, the changes in the minimum base start at 1,700 euros with an increase of 100 euros, although they increase as the self-employed worker’s income increases.

Based on this minimum basis, the fee to be paid is then calculated, which will be higher for those with higher returns.





The MEI will also rise in 2025

In addition to the increase in contributions, the self-employed will also face the increase in the MEI, a new tax in the form of an additional contribution to Social Security without compensation in exchange.

This MEI is a contribution that must serve to ensure the balance and survival of the pension system in the face of the imminent retirement of a large part of the workers. This MEI involves the payment of an additional percentage on the payroll that will be applied until 2032 and will grow each year until reaching 1.2% in 2029.

In 2025 the MEI will be 0.8% to be distributed between the worker and the company. The former will pay 0.12% and the latter 0.67%. The self-employed will pay the full 0.8%.

This is how it will evolve over the next few years: