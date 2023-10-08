On Sunday, King Abdullah II of Jordan revealed international movements to stop the escalation between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

The official Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported that King Abdullah II stressed “the necessity of strengthening Arab coordination to stop the escalation in Gaza and its surroundings, and to support the Palestinian people in obtaining their legitimate rights.”

The agency added that the Jordanian king, during a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani, pointed out “the necessity of working together to avoid worsening the situation between the Palestinians and the Israelis, stressing the importance of restraint, protecting civilians, and respecting international and humanitarian law.”

King Abdullah II explained, “There is communication with regional and international partners to discuss urgent international action to stop the escalation.”

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, Saturday, that Minister Ayman Al-Safadi discussed with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell the necessity of launching immediate international action to stop the escalation in Gaza and its surroundings.

A statement issued by the ministry stated that Al-Safadi stressed, during a phone call with Borrell, “the necessity of protecting the region from the consequences of a new cycle of violence, finding a real political horizon to end the occupation, and stopping all measures that inflame tension and undermine the chances of achieving a two-state solution.”