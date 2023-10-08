“A great champion always has the best car”. This is how Giacomo Agostini, the greatest dominator ever in the world of motorsport, explains to us the “Verstappen case” who is racing without competitors in F1. The theme of the driver who “wins easily” does not exist because in fact “all life is like this: when two greats meet – explains Mister 15 times – they always do great things. And it is never a coincidence: excellence attracts excellence. It’s true that if you don’t have a competitive car today in F1 there’s nothing you can do but – continues Agostini – we must never forget that there is always a driver behind the wheel who knows how to take this car to the finish line. And he is almost always a rider who has something extra. And that ‘something’ makes the difference.”

Okay, but let’s get to the point. Is there a particular taste in dominating? Agostini doesn’t shy away: “And one more joy: you win a race and then a world championship. We become greedy for triumphs. Like someone who has a lot of money and always wants more. It’s a normal thing. And it doesn’t mean that the second World Cup will be easier. In fact it is often more difficult. I would say the difference between a champion and a great champion is this: the latter does not sit back but rest on his laurels. I dominated in my time, of course, but I always thought: ‘who knows, maybe tomorrow someone stronger will come along and beat me’. So I always prepared myself better, I never gave up. The future inspires fear, the present does not because it is dominated, and it is precisely this vision that leads to being dominators”.

But from this point of view, has anyone made the mistake of resting on their laurels? “I’ve seen a lot of them. Many people think ‘I’m the best, the strongest, I’ll tear everyone down whenever I want’, therefore, they stop always being on top of things. And they get beaten.”

Yes, who knows how a dominator lives when he sees another approaching his record of world championships and victories… “It’s a question they often ask me – says the motorsport legend, laughing – that is, ‘are you happy that someone reaches your record of victories? or World Cup?’ I always say no. Anyone who says yes is lying. We drivers risk our lives to win. And nobody likes being beaten. But, of course, if it happens I don’t mind it. To be number one? It’s beautiful”.